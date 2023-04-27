Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Theta Gold Mines Price Performance

TGMGF stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday. Theta Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

