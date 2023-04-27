Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $317.30 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Threshold has a total market cap of $317.30 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03230325 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $21,454,204.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

