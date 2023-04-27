Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0323

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $323.18 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018341 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,980.11 or 1.00006832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002288 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03295116 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,582,062.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

