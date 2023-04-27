Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $52,327.77

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $937,272.01 and $52,327.77 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00545912 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $23,092.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

