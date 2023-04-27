Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $213.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 796.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Featured Articles

