TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TOD’S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TDPAY remained flat at $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday. TOD’S has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.
About TOD’S
