TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TDPAY remained flat at $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday. TOD’S has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

About TOD’S

TOD’S SpA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include hand-crafted shoes, sportswear, casual wear, and leather shoes.

