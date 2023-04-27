Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOELY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Tokyo Electron stock remained flat at $57.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 240,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,511. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.