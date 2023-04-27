Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 50.2% in April

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,700 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 1,068,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,023.5 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTUUF remained flat at $4.78 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.