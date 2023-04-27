tomiNet Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, tomiNet has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00010516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $146.90 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.29805261 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,766,017.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

