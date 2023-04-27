Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.