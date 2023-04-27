Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

