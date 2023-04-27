Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Articles

