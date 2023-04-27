Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770 in the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

