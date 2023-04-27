Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.62.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $375.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

