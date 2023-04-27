Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

