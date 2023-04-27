Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile



Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

