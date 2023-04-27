Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,574 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 54,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 163,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,468,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

