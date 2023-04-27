Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

KMB opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.