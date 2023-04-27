Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 476 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

