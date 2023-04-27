Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,112 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

