Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.8 %

TNL traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 628,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

