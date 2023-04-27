Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE TNL opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $58.41.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,438,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,651,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,920,000 after acquiring an additional 964,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 884,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

