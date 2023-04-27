Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 2,106.6% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of TSRYY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 15,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1089 per share. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

