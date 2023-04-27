Trex (NYSE:TREX) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Trex’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

