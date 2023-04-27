TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$0.972-1.017 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.00 million.

TriMas Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. TriMas has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). TriMas had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRS. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriMas by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.