TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of TNET traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.57. 257,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,096. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.