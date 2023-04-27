TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.
TriNet Group Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of TNET traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.57. 257,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,096. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriNet Group (TNET)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.