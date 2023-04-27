TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. TrueBlue has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $476.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

About TrueBlue

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,715,000 after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TrueBlue by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,480,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TrueBlue by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

