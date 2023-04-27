TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
TrueBlue Stock Performance
Shares of TBI stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. TrueBlue has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $476.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
