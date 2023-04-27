TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
