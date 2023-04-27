Trustmark Co. (TRMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 15th

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trustmark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.