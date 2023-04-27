Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRMK opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

TRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 351.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

