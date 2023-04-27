TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.35. TSS shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 7,734 shares.

TSS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,000.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

About TSS

(Get Rating)

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.