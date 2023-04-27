Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 960,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 747,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 110,320 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 665,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TKC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 331,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
