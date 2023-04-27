Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKGBY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

