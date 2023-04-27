Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY23 guidance at $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.17 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 121,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,095. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $524,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

See Also

