Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the March 31st total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 12,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

