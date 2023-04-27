UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
UBE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UBEOF remained flat at $15.27 on Thursday. UBE has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.
UBE Company Profile
