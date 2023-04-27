UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UBEOF remained flat at $15.27 on Thursday. UBE has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

UBE Company Profile

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

