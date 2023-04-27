uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Receives Buy Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

uCloudlink Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UCL opened at $4.01 on Monday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

