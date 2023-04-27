UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.52 EPS.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 1,089,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,548,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.