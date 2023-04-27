Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,125. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

