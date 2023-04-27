Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $42,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 682,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,908. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

