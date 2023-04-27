Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

