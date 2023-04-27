Unison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,277 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 7.8% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $18,265,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,594,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $9.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $462.29. 223,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.