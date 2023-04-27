Unison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Unison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 4.0% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

AXP stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.57. 381,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

