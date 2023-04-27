Unison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Unison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify accounts for approximately 0.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 123,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DoubleVerify by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 95,818 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 42,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $296,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739,663 shares of company stock valued at $761,789,315. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

