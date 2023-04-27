Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $50.59 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and $50.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00018790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00303093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011810 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.45198833 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 666 active market(s) with $90,879,076.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

