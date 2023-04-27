Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.56 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and $85.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.56 or 0.00018684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00302288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

