United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $375.01, but opened at $356.00. United Rentals shares last traded at $351.52, with a volume of 547,453 shares traded.

The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

