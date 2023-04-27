United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.48. 438,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

