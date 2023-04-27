United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after buying an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,834,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,383,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

