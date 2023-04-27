UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,987 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $593,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.88. 1,051,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.