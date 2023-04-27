Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 0.4%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Universal Robina Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.
Universal Robina Company Profile
Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.
